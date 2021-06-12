Rain Ends, Sun and Clouds Stick Around Through Sunday

Mother nature offered up a nice drink of water for a small portion of New England last night.

A stripe of rain stretched from southern Vermont and western Massachusetts across into eastern Massachusetts in the predawn hours, with up to 3/4 of an inch just north of Boston.

In the state of Maine there was not any rain at all. And along the south coast there were some showers lingering through mid day with increasing sunshine this afternoon. So most of us have a partly to mostly sunny Saturday afternoon and dinner time, temperatures close to 80° well inland, 70° at the coast with a light on shore breeze.

Nice night tonight, mostly clear low temperature in the 50s and low 60s, with some patchy fog.

A weak high-pressure system should bring us sunshine for most of our Sunday, though there'll be a few instability Cumulus clouds with just a slight chance of a shower. A warmer day with more of a breeze from the south at 10 to 20 miles an hour, high temperature near 80°, cooler at the south facing beaches.

The weather goes downhill tomorrow night with a front coming in and stalling over New England for a couple of days. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday and Monday night. Tuesday features a few leftover showers and storms, temperatures are in the 70s Monday, back to near 80° Tuesday. Then it looks nice mid week with temperatures in the 80s with moderate humidity, before sun and storms return again late week as seen in our first alert 10 day forecast.