Self-Driving Car Testing Expands in Boston

More self-driving cars will be on Boston's streets as the city has approved the expansion of testing into more neighborhoods, according to a local company.

Boston-based nuTonomy announced Tuesday that city officials have authorized additional testing of its vehicles in the Seaport District and Fort Point -- and that the vehicles would have "increased interaction with vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians."

"Since January, we have been testing our autonomous vehicles in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park with excellent results," nuTonomy CEO and co-founder Karl Iagnemma said in a statement.

Now, the company says, the self-driving vehicles will travel on multi-lane roads through traffic signals, a rotary and over bridges in busy areas.

"This development will allow the sophisticated autonomous vehicle software system we've pioneered to quickly adapt to Boston's complex driving environment," Iagnemma said. "When combined with nuTonomy's extensive autonomous vehicle testing effort in Singapore, this will enable the development of autonomous vehicles that can be safely deployed in cities worldwide."