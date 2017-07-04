ALS Cures Being Tested on Suffering Dogs

Dogs can get ALS, too, and a veterinary program at Tufts University is looking for a cure to help furry friends and, possibly, their humans.

ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, doesn't just strike humans. Dogs can get it, too.

Greta is being treated at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, Medford, Massachusetts, hoping a drug therapy clinical trial will stop her disease from getting worse. She has degenerative myelopathy, the animal form of ALS. Both neurodegenerative diseases are fatal and there is no cure.

The program was started by UMass researchers studying human ALS. They partnered with Cummings School with the goal of finding a drug that works on animals and then try to replicate that same success on people in a human clinical trial.

Right now, the failure rate with clinical trials for any drug is very high.

"Approximately only 10 percent of drugs that make their way into people is actually approved by the FDA for use in humans," said Dr. Cheryl London with Cummings School.

One reason is that tests are done on mice, which are given the disease or genetically engineered. London says they just don't represent accurately the disease that is seen in people. But diseases in dog, cats and even horses do. Researchers also say because these animals are much closer in makeup to humans than mice, the likelihood of success is greater.

If your dog has generative myelopathy and you would like your dog to take part in this study, click here to see if it meets the criteria.