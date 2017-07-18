Jewel Thief Doris Payne Charged With Walmart Theft

In this Sept. 23, 2005, file photo, Doris Payne, an international jewel thief, poses in her cell at Clark County jail in Las Vegas.

Notorious jewel thief Doris Payne was arrested Monday for allegedly shoplifting at an Atlanta-area Walmart, NBC News reported.

Payne, known for her international jewel heists spanning six decades, claimed that she forgot to pay for the items she had shoplifted after taking medicine. A security officer at Walmart offered a different account, saying that Payne had piled items into her purse.

The 86-year-old woman, whose past offenses were chronicled in a Netflix documentary, was booked on a shoplifting charge and released from the City of Chamblee Jail after the items had been returned to the store.

"Thieving was the farthest thing from my mind," she told NBC News by phone on Tuesday.



Grizzly Bear Gets Root Canal