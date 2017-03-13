Northeast Braces for Potentially Historic March Blizzard | NECN
Blizzard and Storm Watch Issued
Northeast Braces for Potentially Historic March Blizzard

This could be the heaviest snowfall all season, with Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore all expecting more than 12 inches

    NOAA
    A winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday night and stay through Wednesday morning. Wind gusts are expected to be above 35 mph, and visibility will be less than a quarter-mile because of snowfall and wind.

    People in the Northeast are facing blizzard conditions and up to 2 feet of snow in a storm that could last from Monday night to Wednesday morning, forecasters said.

    "This one is coming a little late in the season but has a lot of the characteristics of a winter storm, including the cold air and developing nor'easter," said Sherri Pugh, a meteorologist for NBC News.

    As NBC News reported, this could be the heaviest snowfall all season, with Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore all expecting more than 12 inches — higher than previous winter storms in recent months. Washington, D.C., is expected to see 8 to 12 inches, potentially a hard hit to the city's cherry blossom blooms.

    According to The Weather Channel, 36 winter storms since 1869 have produced a foot or more of snow in New York, but only four happened in March — most recently March 3-4, 1960.

