Northeast Braces for Potentially Historic March Blizzard

A winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday night and stay through Wednesday morning. Wind gusts are expected to be above 35 mph, and visibility will be less than a quarter-mile because of snowfall and wind.

People in the Northeast are facing blizzard conditions and up to 2 feet of snow in a storm that could last from Monday night to Wednesday morning, forecasters said.

"This one is coming a little late in the season but has a lot of the characteristics of a winter storm, including the cold air and developing nor'easter," said Sherri Pugh, a meteorologist for NBC News.

As NBC News reported, this could be the heaviest snowfall all season, with Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore all expecting more than 12 inches — higher than previous winter storms in recent months. Washington, D.C., is expected to see 8 to 12 inches, potentially a hard hit to the city's cherry blossom blooms.

According to The Weather Channel, 36 winter storms since 1869 have produced a foot or more of snow in New York, but only four happened in March — most recently March 3-4, 1960.