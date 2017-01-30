2 Arrested Following Maine's Largest Heroin Bust

Maine officials say two people have been arrested following the largest seizure of heroin in the state in an operation that spanned several states.

According to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Jason Bolduc, 39, of Parsonsfield, and Nichole Farrar, 35, of Sanford, are facing drug trafficking charges.

Bolduc was pulled over in Sanford on Jan. 13 following an investigation spanning four months on suspicion Bolduc was selling heroin throughout southern Maine from his home at 27 Franks Place.

During his arrest, officials seized 3.88 pounds of heroin from the rental vehicle and $2,473. Officials then tracked down a storage unit he rented in Wakefield, New Hampshire, and found $177,881 in cash, ledger books and handguns.

Following Bolduc and Farrar’s arrest, investigation led officers to an undisclosed location in Massachusetts, where 4.4 pounds of heroin which was destined for Maine was seized.

Additional suspects have been identified and more arrests are expected.

Agents also seized multiple vehicles believed to have been purchased with illegal drug money at Bolduc's rented home.

Both Bolduc and Farrar are being held on $25,000 bail each. A court date was not immediately available.

It’s not clear if the two have attorneys.