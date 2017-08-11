Beaches Reopen After Shark Bites Seal in Half Off Cape Cod - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Beaches Reopen After Shark Bites Seal in Half Off Cape Cod

By Tim Jones

    Two Cape Cod beaches were closed to swimmers Thursday after a shark attacked a seal.

    (Published Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017)

    Two beaches on Cape Cod have reopened to swimmers Friday after a shark was seen attacking a seal just offshore Thursday.

    Chatham officials closed down Lighthouse Beach and Andrew Hardings Beach on Thursday after a great white shark was spotted inside the harbor near Lighthouse Beach.

    The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed that the great white shark bit the seal around 3:15 p.m.

    The shark was one of about 10 great whites spotted off the Cape on Thursday.

    Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

