Two people were killed early Sunday morning in separate crashes, both on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts.

In Wareham, police said an SUV veered off the northbound side of the highway at about 1:30 a.m. The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Norton, Massachusetts State Police said a driver somehow lost control of his GMC Sierra pickup truck, just north of exit 10, causing him to roll over.

The 52-year-old Franklin man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Both crashes are under investigation.