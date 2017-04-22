A Beautiful Sunday Headed our Way

Overnight: Showers end with gradual clearing from west to east. Lows in the 30s and 40s. Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, high in the 60s. Light variable wind with local seabreezes. Monday: Mostly sunny, high in the 60s.

After a couple days of chilly and wet weather, we are rewarded with a beautiful Sunday. Temperatures are warming quickly through the 50s and 60s by afternoon a few spots will reach near 70°. Wind is initially from the northwest 10-20 mph, but decreases to about 5 or 10 mph allowing for localized sea breezes, keeping the coastal areas a little cooler.

It should be clear overnight with a possible light frost early Monday and the low temperature in the 30s to low 40s.

A slow-moving storm system is drenching the Middle Atlantic States, and slowly moving toward New England Monday.

We probably get away dry during the day with increasing clouds and a high temperature again in the 60s to near 70°.

On Tuesday rain is likely to overspread New England from south to north, with increasing wind from the east and northeast. It'll turn colder once again with temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s.

Rainfall amounts in excess of 1 inch are possible especially in southern and eastern New England. Wind at the shore may gust past 35 to 40 mph and with an astronomical high tide we may end up with localized minor coastal flooding and erosion.

Rain will gradually decrease from east to west Wednesday, with some sunshine possible in western New England.

High temperatures will be back to near 60° and fair skies should return for Thursday with a high temperature near 70°.

Late in the week and next weekend there's going to be warm to hot air trying to come into New England from the southwest, but there will also be a new batch of cold in southeastern Canada.

It's too early to call exactly which side of the front we are going to be on, but there's a pretty good chance we make it at least into the 70s, if not into the 80s.

But if the wind starts to come in from the northeast it could also turn cooler and perhaps damp.

We will fine-tune the details as it gets closer.