Another Storm System Approaching New England

Wednesday: Mixed showers of mostly rain, but Northern New England snow. Highs in the 40s, 30s north.

The snow has moved east and Tuesday will be a much calmer day. We’re waking up to mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures largely in the teens with a few low 20s mixed in.

Winds are much calmer this morning too, although we are still seeing some gusts in the teens and 20-mph range. Winds will continue to ease through the day today, becoming much calmer by the afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the upper 20s in far northern New England, with low to mid-30s for southern New England. Clouds start increasing this afternoon as our next storm approaches, which will bring snow to far northern New England starting as early as 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Snow with Wednesday’s storm looks limited to northern New England. Warmer air working up from the south should keep mixed showers in the forecast elsewhere.

Looking ahead, milder air continues to move into the region. Your exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-day forecast pinpoints weekend temperatures bumping up to above average territory, close to 50 degrees by Sunday.

The next best chance of unsettled weather appears to be next week, beginning late Tuesday heading into Wednesday.