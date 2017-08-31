A photo of the abandoned female golden retriever that had to be euthanized due to severe medical issues which Bedford police say could be attributed to long-term neglect

Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for two suspects they believe abandoned a dog at a local animal shelter that was in such poor condition that it had to be euthanized.

Bedford police say they responded to the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday for a report of possible animal cruelty.

Officers say an ARL employee found an adult female golden retriever lying in the mulch near the shelter's back door.

The dog was in extremely poor condition, and refused to eat or drink anything.

After officers reviewed surveillance footage, they found that the dog had been abandoned at the shelter about two hours after it had closed on Sunday evening, and without food or water.

The dog, which was between 10- and 12-years-old, had to be euthanized after a veterinarian determined the animal was suffering from extensive medical issues, many of which police said could be attributed to long-term neglect.

Police in Bedford, New Hampshire, are looking for a man and a woman who drove away from the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire in a blue, four-door sedan on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Photo credit: Bedford Police Department

The suspects are described as a man and a woman, and drove away in a blue, four-door sedan.

"This is an extremely disturbing case where an innocent animal was abandoned and left to die," Bedford Police Chief John Bryfonski said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Bedford police at 603-472-5113.