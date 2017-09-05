The suspect wanted in connection with two separate assaults in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Saturday night, has been arrested and is also facing charges in Boston.

Boston Police said Davongie Stone, 20, of Boston, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and intent to rob while armed. The charges stemmed from an incident early Sunday morning when a man was stabbed in the area of Washington and Winter streets at 12:40 a.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for life threatening injuries.

Separately, Cambridge Police said Stone is being charged with two counts of armed assault to murder for assaults that occurred in Harvard Square hours earlier.

2 Assaulted in Cambridge

In one incident, a Cambridge man told police he was walking at about 10:30 p.m., near the intersection of Eliot and Bennett streets, when a man came up behind him and struck him in the back of the head.

The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening cut, believed to be a possible stab wound.

About 15 minutes later, police said an Arlington man told police he was leaving work and began walking towards JFK Park to smoke a cigarette, when a man reportedly stabbed him in the back and punched him in the face.

The victim returned to work but refused medical treatment. He also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Stone is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Wednesday. The motive for the attacks is unclear.