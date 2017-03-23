New details are being revealed about the case against a Boston firefighter accused of raping a teen.

Edward Kulik, a 56-year-old resident of the Centerville section of Barnstable, Massachusetts, was arraigned Wednesday on three counts of rape of a child with force, three counts of rape and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years or older.

Court documents show Kulik, who is also a former foster parent, is accused of raping a teen boy between 2010 and 2012. Investigators say it doesn't appear the alleged victim was part of the foster care program.

Barnstable police say the alleged victim came forward last week years later because he feared there could be more potential victims. The initial investigation took between three to four days, and Kulik came to the station to turn himself in.

Kulik, who has been a member of the Boston Fire Department for 31 years, lives on Cape Cod. He was hired in the 1980s, before public servants were required to live in the city.

His neighbors describe him as a good guy, helpful and quiet. One neighbor didn't want to be identified, but said he "comes across as a caring person, that's how I know him. I don't know him as someone who might have abused a teenager."

He also spent 2011-2013 being a foster parent through the organization Massachusetts Mentor, and had to pass annual background checks.

It's why those who know him say they're shocked by the charges.