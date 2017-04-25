Ex-Sen. Wilkerson's Son Charged in Real Estate Broker Scheme

The son of disgraced former Massachusetts state Sen. Dianne Wilkerson has been accused of posing as a real estate broker and stealing thousands of dollars from potential home buyers.

According to the attorney general’s office, Roxbury resident Cornell Mills, 42, has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from Boston residents and used the money for airline tickets and a Caribbean vacation

Mills allegedly posed as a real estate broker, and told potential home buyers he would hold their money in escrow pending their purchase of property.

Mills had no escrow account and instead used it for himself, according to officials.

The AG’s office says Mills stole around $50,000 using this method.

His mother, Wilkerson, was convicted of corruption in 2010 after being videotaped stuffing bribe money into her bra in 2008. She was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison.

It’s not clear when he will appear in court of if he has an attorney.