Fugitive Sex Offender Who Threatened to Shoot Police Caught

A fugitive sex offender who had threatened to shoot police if confronted was captured Thursday on Cape Cod following a violent struggle in which he allegedly fired a flare gun at the arresting officer.

Kevin F. Cahoon - a convicted Level 3 sex offender - was wanted by police in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, on felony warrants for his involvement in a series of recent break-ins and for failing to appear in court after being released on bail for his May 2017 arrest for allegedly raping an adult with developmental disabilities.

Police said they had received information that Cahoon would try to obtain a firearm and shoot police officers because he did not want to go back to prison. They said he had a violent criminal history and had previously been incarcerated for over 20 years.

Cahoon, 53, who was believed to be homeless and living in the woods, was arrested at 11:44 a.m. after he was spotted by a police officer riding a bicycle behind a building off Long Pond Drive in South Yarmouth.

Police said he violently resisted arrest, shooting at the arresting officer with a flare gun and reaching for a knife. The officer was able to take Cahoon into custody with the help of other off-duty police officers who were in the area and came to his defense.

Cahoon is now under heavy guard and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis. He will be held overnight at the Yarmouth Police Department and is expected to be arraigned Friday morning in Barnstable District Court on numerous new charges in addition to the previous charges against him. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

The arresting officer was evaluated at Cape Cod Hospital for a minor injury and released.