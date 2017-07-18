High Humidity; Potential for Thunderstorms

A Bermuda High will transport hot and humid conditions into New England starting today as a southerly flow develops across the region.

High dew points and late-July sunshine will serve as a potential trigger for showers and thunderstorms. Highs crest into the mid-80s today with sea breezes developing in the afternoon.

A warm and humid night is in store tonight as fog develops. Lows only drop back into the mid to upper 60s. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out amid humid air mass.

It's a very warm and humid couple days ahead for Wednesday and Thursday as Bermuda High influence increases across New England. We're expecting a mostly sunny day with highs reaching into the upper 80s to low 90s away from the coast and mid 80s across the North Country.

Another hot and humid day on Thursday with an increased risk of showers and thunderstorms as a slow-moving cold front traverses across New England. Highs again reach well into the upper 80s south and low to mid 80s north.

Less humid air works into the region on Friday behind cold front as it stalls across southern New England. Expecting an overall dry day on Friday with highs cresting into the upper 80s.

As we look ahead to the weekend, a few rounds of atmospheric energy passing overhead will bring increased threats of showers and thunderstorms. Another frontal boundary moves through on Saturday but becomes hung up and stalls across southern New England as it interacts with dominant Bermuda High to our southeast.

Temperatures cool down a bit compared to the week from later this week with highs reaching into the low to mid 80s across the south and mid 70s across the north. The stalled cold front returns north as a warm front on Sunday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area with highs cresting into the low 80s. Slightly cooler temperatures next week are on the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC Boston and necn.

