Boston Hospital IDs 2 Doctors Killed in Avalanche

Lauren Zeitels and Victor Fedorov were identified Monday as the snowshoers who died in Alberta, Canada.

Officials at Massachusetts General Hospital have identified two of its doctors killed in an avalanche in Canada earlier this month.

Victor Fedorov and Lauren Zeitels, internal medicine residents at the hospital, died when they were buried in an avalanche while snowshoeing in the area of Banff National Park in Alberta. Federov and Zeitels were described by MGH President Peter Slavin as "rising stars" at the hospital. They were both in the second year of the hospital's internal medicine residency program.

Fedorov and Zeitels were seasoned outdoor enthusiasts, and the hospital said they had extensively planned their trip and taken every possible safety precaution.

"The last two weeks have been extremely difficult and emotional for our community as together we waited, hoped and prayed for a different outcome," MGH Physician-in-Chief Katrina Armstrong and Residency Program Director Jatin Vyas said in a joint statement. "We mourn these dedicated and promising physicians who were full of life and embodied the kind of devotion, compassion and brilliance that represent the best of medicine and humanity."

Fedorov was born in Moscow, Russia, and grew up in Richmond, Virginia. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Richmond and received his medical and doctoral degrees at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York.

Zeitels grew up in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Cambridge and completed her medical and doctoral degrees at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

"Victor and Lauren enthusiastically embraced all life had to offer," Armstrong and Vyas said. "They loved people, science, travel, and experiencing new cultures. They cherished interacting and connecting with all they encountered – patients, families, colleagues, mentors, unit staff, support staff, researchers, trainees. Their dedication to delivering compassionate care of the highest quality coupled with a resolve to understand and find answers to poorly understood diseases are the legacy they leave at MGH – indeed, at every place they touched."

The hospital said that memorial services are in the works, and donations can be made to the Lauren Zeitels Memorial Pathways Fund and the Victor Fedorov Memorial Fund at MGH.