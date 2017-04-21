Human Remains Identified as Those of Missing Man

Human remains found on April 7 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, have been identified as those of a missing Rhode Island man.

A resident walking his dog in the woods near Betts Drive found human bones, prompting a search of the area in which other bones, clothing and personal items were found. Authorities believed the bones had been there for a long time.

Friday, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office confirmed the bones belonged to 49-year-old East Providence resident Joseph Pinheiro, who was last seen by his family on Jan. 9 and reported missing by his brother on Jan. 18.

Foul play is not suspected, but the investigation into his death is ongoing.