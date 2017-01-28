Doctors, Students Detained Post Trump's Order

President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration was being felt across the country on Saturday, including in Boston, where many people were being denied entry.

A tweet by Samira Asgari, an Iranian scientist, stated that she was denied boarding.

Several students at Massachusetts colleges also tweeted that they were being blocked from entering the country.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order which barred all refugees from entering the United States for four months, and indefinitely halted any from Syria. Trump argued the ban is needed to keep out "radical Islamic terrorists."

In a statement, MIT officials said they're "very troubled" that Trump's executive order is affecting the university's community and are exploring options for helping impacted students.

Earlier in the day, two Iraqi men were detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport when their flights landed separately.

NBC News reported that lawyers for the two refugees filed motions in the Eastern District of New York, seeking a write of habeas corpus in an effort to get their clients released. One man has since been released.