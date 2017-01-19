Massachusetts police say Allen Stotts threatened to kill his ex-wife before setting her house on fire in Norfolk. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017)

A Massachusetts man accused of trying to kill his ex-wife with an ax before setting her Norfolk house on fire will face a judge Thursday.

Allen Stotts, 71, told officers he tried using an axe to kill the woman at her River Road home, but missed, and resorted to lighting her home on fire.

The victim made two frantic 911 calls to police. In the first, the woman said her Stotts was trying to kill her and that she locked herself in the bathroom before the call was disconnected.

Two minutes later, a second 911 call was received from the frantic woman who was screaming that her ex had set the house on fire.

The victim was able to escape, unharmed and hid in a passerby's car until police arrived.

Officers arrested Stotts in the driveway of that home.

Firefighters put out the flames, but heavy smoke, fire and water damage has made it unlivable.

Stotts is due in Wrentham District Court on charges including attempted homicide and arson of a dwelling.