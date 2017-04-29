Police: Burglar Caught in Act by 17-Year-Old | NECN
Police: Burglar Caught in Act by 17-Year-Old

The suspect, 26-year-old Kyle Beaulier, is said to have been arrested when he fled out the front door

By Nikita Sampath

    Manchester, NH Police Dept.

    A Manchester, New Hampshire, man was caught red-handed as he fled the scene of crime on Saturday, police say.

    Police in Manchester say a 17-year-old alerted officials at around 1 p.m. Saturday when he heard someone trying to enter his apartment through the rear door. Police say several units arrived and surrounded the building on Dubuque Street.

    The suspect, 26-year-old Kyle Beaulier, is said to have been arrested when he fled out the front door. He is charged with burglary and resisting arrest. 

    The juvenile exited the building safely.

    Upon inspection, Beaulier was allegedly found in possession of several burglary tools as well as a laptop computer, cell phone, spare car key and other items belonging to the father of the 17-year-old.

    Beaulier also had an active, no-bail warrant out of Hillsborough County. Authorities say he will be arraigned at the 9th Circuit Court in Manchester on Monday, May 1.


    Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

