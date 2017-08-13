Happy National Sandwich Month! A commonly accepted fact is that the meat, cheese, bread concoction originally got its name until 1762, when the Fourth Earl of Sandwich, John Montagu, wanted an easily made that wouldn’t interrupt his marathon poker game, or get the cards greasy. Thus, the sandwich was born. Sandwiches include at least two pieces of bread, a definition established by a Boston court in 2006, when a food fight between Panera Bread Co. and Qdoba Mexican Grill led Worcester Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Locke to clarify any confusion. According to a 2015 study, on any given day, 47 percent of adults in the U.S. ate one or more sandwiches. It’s an evening shift at NECN/NBC Boston, and our staff has a passion. A passion for sandwiches. Check out our gallery to see our favorite sandwiches at our favorite eateries.