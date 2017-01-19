NBC Boston at the Presidential Inauguration

Whether they made the trip to support soon-to-be-President Trump, protest his election or simply watch American history unfold, plenty of people left New England to watch the inauguration in Washington. (Published 36 minutes ago)

Thursday is the last day Donald Trump will be known as president-elect of the United States, as he will be sworn in Friday.

NBC Boston has a team of anchors and reporters in Washington covering the inauguration.

Alison King spoke with New Englanders who headed down, including Bobby O'Shea of South Boston, who said he wouldn't call himself a strong Trump supporter.

"I'm just a nerd for the United States history," said O'Shea, adding that he got tickets by "harrassing my local congressman."

"I've met him and I talked to him. He has a lot of respect for veterans," said Cathie Chevalier, a Trump supporter from New Hampshire and the wife of a vet. "The one phrase of his campaign that probably stuck with me more than anything is 'What do you have to lose?'"