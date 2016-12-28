Big Snowstorm Hits Thursday

Today (Wednesday): Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the 30s north to near 40 south. Overnight Wednesday Night: Variable clouds, lows near 30 south, 20s north. Thursday: Rain and snow south, all snow north. Highs in the upper 20s north to upper 30s south. (Published 3 hours ago)

Temperatures dropped into the mid to upper 30s overnight. A stubborn cloud deck hangs tough overhead today.

Overall, expecting mostly cloudy skies to eventually give way to partly cloudy skies today with high temperatures ranging from the mid 30s north to upper 30s south, which is near seasonable for this time of year. Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to lower 20s.

A low pressure system slides up the coast on Thursday, bringing rain to the coastal plain and heavy snow well inland. Winter storm warnings have been issued across western and central Massachusetts north through most of Vermont and all of New Hampshire, including southern Maine.

Light snow begins across western areas Thursday morning before picking up in intensity by the afternoon, continuing through the evening. The heaviest snow will likely fall across central New Hampshire into western Maine. Highs on Thursday will range from the lower 30s north to upper 30s to 40s south with snow and rain diminishing around midnight.

Rigorous coastal low pressure exits north over Maine Friday, ushering in colder air and whipping winds behind it as clean-up begins across most of the region. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 30s. A cold New Year's Eve is on tap, with highs running slightly below normal for this time of year.

Expecting mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20s north to 30s south. High pressure to our south noses offshore for New Year's Day as our next weather system approaches from the great lakes.

This fast-moving system will bring the chance of snow and rain showers across our area. The system is looking generally dry so, not expecting much in the way of precipitation.

High pressure moves in behind system later in the day and highs will range from the 30s north to 40s south. Looking ahead into the start of next week, another low pressure system brings the potential of another mixed precipitation event on Monday into Tuesday.

Stay tuned to necn and Countdown NBC Boston for the latest updates.