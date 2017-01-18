A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police say he threatened to kill his ex-wife before setting her house on fire in Norfolk.

Police received a 911 call at 4:13 p.m. on Wednesday from a woman at a River Road home stating that her ex-husband was trying to kill her. The woman said she had locked herself in the bathroom before the call was disconnected.

Two minutes later, a second 911 call was received from the frantic woman who was screaming that her ex had set the house on fire.

When officers and firefighters arrived, they found Allen Stotts, 71, standing in the driveway holding an ax in his hands.

Stotts told police that he had tried to kill the victim with the ax but missed, so he then set the house on fire with gasoline.

The victim was able to escape from the home. A motorist passing by had stopped to let her sit inside their car.

Police said the victim was shaken up but not physically injured. She is staying with family because the house is currently uninhabitable due to heavy smoke, fire and water damage.

Stotts was arrested and is being held without bail until his arraignment Thursday morning at Wrentham District Court. Among the charges he faces are attempted homicide; arson of a dwelling; intimidation of a witness; assault with a dangerous weapon/elderly victim; and malicious destruction.