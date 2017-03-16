Power Almost Fully-Restored in Maine Following Nor'easter

After days in the dark, Emergency Management Officials say there’s light at the end of the tunnel: they expect all power outages in Maine to be repaired by the end of Thursday.

Tens of thousands of people lost power during Tuesday’s nor’easter, that reached blizzard conditions in some parts of the state.

York County received the brunt of the blizzard. According to York County EMA Assistant Director Blain Cote, more than 25,000 people were without power Wednesday. By Thursday morning, those outages were down to a little more than 1,200 customers.

“Give them time. [Power crews] have a lot of damage to take care of, and they’re doing it as fast as they can,” said Cote. Power crews from as far away as Michigan and Tennessee traveled to Maine to assist with the restoration efforts.

“It was one of the strongest storms I have ever seen,” said longtime York County resident Mary Trigge, who had a 100 foot pine tree fall on her roof.

“It was pretty traumatic,” she said, remembering the howling winds and the sound of the snapping tree, crashing down into her house. Branches pierced through the ceiling and fell in her bedroom, spare bedroom, and kitchen.

Luckily, she was in the hallway at the moment the tree fell, and narrowly missed injury.

“It just made me realized I could have been badly injured or killed, so I just think that an angel was here, and protected me,” Trigge said. The Home Economics teacher at York High School has had to miss several days of work, and doesn’t think she’ll be able to live in her home for several months.