Report: MBTA Had Most Train Derailments Last Year

By Tim Jones

    The MBTA has the highest rate of train derailments of any public transportation system in the country, according to a new report in the Boston Globe

    Last year, the T had eight derailments, six of which were Green Line trolleys and two of which were subway maintenance vehicles. 

    This is the second year in a row that the T has had some of the highest derailment rates in the country. 

    Agency officials say the number of derailments is low, considering how many trains actually run. 

