'The King and I' Making Its Way Through New England

A popular revival of a Broadway musical is making its way through New England.

"The King and I" is playing at the Boston Opera House through April 23. The stunning production is a new twist on the story of the King of Siam, who invites a British woman to teach his children English and western ways in the 1860s.

"It’s still very much a family musical, but the political overtones are what makes the story so poignant," said actor Jose Llana, who plays the king. "That’s also what makes it relative today. There’s a specific line in the show about building walls, building fences… The King of Siam was a young leader and he wanted to find a way to protect his country, and I cannot imagine a more relevant conversation about the world right now."

If you can’t catch "The King and I" at the Boston Opera House, the traveling show will be back in New England when it plays at The Bushnell in Hartford May 30 through June 4.

