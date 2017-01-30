Road to Greatness: The Life of Tom Brady | NECN
Road to Greatness: The Life of Tom Brady

By Mike Pescaro

As he prepares for Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady stands again on the verge of history.

Brady and Bill Belichick have taken the Patriots to a record seven Super Bowls. With a win over the Atlanta Falcons, Brady would have five rings, more than any other quarterback in history. A fifth victory would also break Belichick's tie with Chuck Noll.

Patriots fans will need to look past a 16-year haze of celebrations, accolades, hard-fought games and legal battles, and remember Brady's humble beginnings as a late draft pick and fourth-string quarterback, to appreciate the surprising, unlikely dynasty New England has become.

Published 8 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

