Road to Greatness: The Life of Tom Brady

As he prepares for Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady stands again on the verge of history.

Brady and Bill Belichick have taken the Patriots to a record seven Super Bowls. With a win over the Atlanta Falcons, Brady would have five rings, more than any other quarterback in history. A fifth victory would also break Belichick's tie with Chuck Noll.

Patriots fans will need to look past a 16-year haze of celebrations, accolades, hard-fought games and legal battles, and remember Brady's humble beginnings as a late draft pick and fourth-string quarterback, to appreciate the surprising, unlikely dynasty New England has become.