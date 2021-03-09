National Meatball Day With a Twist Featuring Burrata Stuffed Wagyu Meatballs Wrapped in Prosciutto

INGREDIENTS:
2 TBS butter
1 large white onion, finely diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
3-4 slices classic white bread, crusts removed and 1/2" cubed
3/4 cup whole milk1 lb ground wagyu
1 lb ground bison
1 lb ground pork
3 eggs
2 oz fresh parmigiano, finely grated
2 oz fresh pecorino, finely grated
1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped and lightly packed
1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped and lightly packedsale and pepper to taste
16 small Burrata balls (about 1 TBS each)16 pieces prosciutto, thinly sliced
PREPARATION
In a saucepan over medium low heat, melt the butter and saute the onion until tender and translucent, about 6 minutes. Add the garlic and cook another 2-3 minutes until fragrant. Set aside and to cool.In a medium bowl, soak bread cubes with milk for about 10 minutes or until completely softened.
In a large mixing bowl combine the wagyu, bison, pork, soaked bread cubes, eggs, parmigiano. pecorino, basil, parsley, a pinch of salt & pepper and onion mixture.Use your hands to gently fold and incorporate all the ingredients. CAUTION: Use love and attention to do this so as not to over mix or compress the mixture, which could result in dense weighty meatballs.
Take about 1/3 cup mixture into the palm of your hand and gently press out to make a round disc about 1/4" thick. Place the burrata ball in the center and carefully fold the meat mixture around it to completely cover and pinch together at the top. Place the meatball on a prep tray with the pinched closure on the bottom. Gently cover the top with a slice of prosciutto.
Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes or overnight before cooking.Preheat your air fryer to 400* and bake in batches for 8 minutes. *if you do not have an air fryer, preheat your oven to 425*. Spray a standard muffin tin with non stick spray and place meatballs in the molds. Bake for 12-16 minutes or until internal temperature is 160*.
Enjoy with your favorite marinara and crusty bread!