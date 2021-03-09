National Meatball Day With a Twist Featuring Burrata Stuffed Wagyu Meatballs Wrapped in Prosciutto

INGREDIENTS:

2 TBS butter

1 large white onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

3-4 slices classic white bread, crusts removed and 1/2" cubed

3/4 cup whole milk1 lb ground wagyu

1 lb ground bison

1 lb ground pork

3 eggs

2 oz fresh parmigiano, finely grated

2 oz fresh pecorino, finely grated

1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped and lightly packed

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped and lightly packedsale and pepper to taste

16 small Burrata balls (about 1 TBS each)16 pieces prosciutto, thinly sliced

PREPARATION

In a saucepan over medium low heat, melt the butter and saute the onion until tender and translucent, about 6 minutes. Add the garlic and cook another 2-3 minutes until fragrant. Set aside and to cool.In a medium bowl, soak bread cubes with milk for about 10 minutes or until completely softened.

In a large mixing bowl combine the wagyu, bison, pork, soaked bread cubes, eggs, parmigiano. pecorino, basil, parsley, a pinch of salt & pepper and onion mixture.Use your hands to gently fold and incorporate all the ingredients. CAUTION: Use love and attention to do this so as not to over mix or compress the mixture, which could result in dense weighty meatballs.

Take about 1/3 cup mixture into the palm of your hand and gently press out to make a round disc about 1/4" thick. Place the burrata ball in the center and carefully fold the meat mixture around it to completely cover and pinch together at the top. Place the meatball on a prep tray with the pinched closure on the bottom. Gently cover the top with a slice of prosciutto.

Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes or overnight before cooking.Preheat your air fryer to 400* and bake in batches for 8 minutes. *if you do not have an air fryer, preheat your oven to 425*. Spray a standard muffin tin with non stick spray and place meatballs in the molds. Bake for 12-16 minutes or until internal temperature is 160*.

Enjoy with your favorite marinara and crusty bread!