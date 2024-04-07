Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex Ryan Anderson breaks his silence after split

Originally appeared on E! Online

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's estranged husband has broken his silence.

Ryan Anderson has shared personal updates on his well-being a week after his wife revealed, three months following her prison release, that the two had separated.

"Hey everybody, I just want to say thank y'all for the support and the nice messages I've been getting from people," the 37-year-old said in a selfie video posted on a newly created TikTok page April 5. "I'm at a friend's watching WrestleMania right now, it's great. I'm enjoying it. I've been a wrestling nerd for a long time."

Anderson then declared, "I need to shave."

He reiterated his gratitude for his fans' support and added, "I'm just living my life, guys."

Blanchard had announced her split from Anderson in late March, three months after she was released from prison after serving seven years behind bars for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

"Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation," the 32-year-old wrote in a statement on her private Facebook account, per People, "and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

Anderson, who had married Rose in 2022 while she was in prison, said the issue will be addressed on an upcoming TV project the two have been working on, which appears to be the upcoming Lifetime docuseries "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up," set to be released in June. "Y'all will see what really happened on Lifetime," he said in his TikTok video. "We were filming a lot."

Following the breakup, Blanchard has been spending time with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, who said on TikTok April 3 that the two are "just hanging out as friends." Anderson recently shared his thoughts on the matter.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently met up with her former fiancé in the wake of her reported separation from husband Ryan Anderson.

"For me it just came out of the blue," he told the Daily Mail April 4. "I haven't spoken to her, so I just don't know what's going on. I'm at a loss. I'm really not doing well at all."

In addition to the changes going on in her personal life, Blanchard is also undergoing a physical transformation, which she has said will also be shown on "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up." On April 5, she underwent plastic surgery on her nose.