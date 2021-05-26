Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Are “Soul Mates” While Exploring Hawaii

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are making quite a splash with their latest romantic getaway.

The engaged pair have been enjoying a trip to Hawaii with Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry in recent days, and Keleigh took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 25 to share photos and footage of the two couples having a glorious time together.

"ponds with soulmates," the model captioned her post, adding butterfly and rainbow emojis. She continued by saying they had "the best day of hiking these pools."

The images show the four of them on a hike alongside gorgeous natural pools, with a number of waterfalls in view. In one video, Keleigh can be seen jumping off a ledge into the water below.

A group shot shows Aaron, 37, and Shailene, 29, with their arms around each other, while the Big Little Lies actress has her other arm around Miles, her co-star from the dramedy The Spectacular Now and the Divergent film series. Miles, 34, and Keleigh, 28, are also cuddling in the pic, with all four of them smiling broadly.

Shailene and Aaron haven't shared moments from the trip to their own social media accounts. However, Keleigh and Miles appear to have been in Hawaii for a number of days, as Keleigh posted photos last week of herself and her husband of nearly two years at the tropical destination.

In addition, video was shared widely online on May 24 that showed the two couples enjoying a karaoke night at Merriman's restaurant on Maui. In the footage, the Green Bay Packers' superstar quarterback could be seen playing guitar at one point, as he serenaded the group with jukebox standby "Wagon Wheel."

The two famous pairs appear to thoroughly enjoy each other's company, as they also attended the 2021 Kentucky Derby together on May 1.

Aaron and Shailene have been taking full advantage of their recent downtime from work since the athlete announced in early February that they had secretly gotten engaged. Since then, they've been spotted everywhere, from Disney World to Arkansas' Hot Springs National Park.