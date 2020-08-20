If Rhode Island's Roll Call At The DNC Has You Craving Calamari, Try This Recipe!

The drool-worthy appetizer was front and center Tuesday night when Executive Chef John Bordieri of Iggy’s Boardwalk appeared on screen as RI cast its votes for the Democratic presidential nomination. So NECN's Anna Rossi decided to whip up the dish for her family.

Fried Calamari

INGREDIENTS

2 lemons, juiced

2 lbs squid, tubes and tentacles cleaned and tubes sliced into 1/2” rings

2 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp paprika1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp kosher salt

1 cup milk Vegetable oil for frying

Serve with Lemon Aioli for dipping

PREPARATION 1. In a mixing bowl, marinate the cleaned and chopped squid in juice of 2 lemons for 15 minutes. 2. Mix flour, paprika, cayenne pepper and salt and divide into two mixing bowls. Pour milk into a separate mixing bowl. 3. Heat vegetable oil to 350* on stove top. 4. Dredge squid through first bowl of flour, then dip quickly in milk, and back into the second bowl of flour. Place in fry oil, careful not to crowd the pan and cook until golden brown. 5. Remove from oil, drain on a paper towel and season with salt before serving.



Lemon Aioli

INGREDIENTS:

1/3 cup Hellmans’s Mayonnaise

2TBS plain Greek yogurt

Zest and juice from 2 lemonsPinch of Cayenne Pepper

Pinch of Paprika1/4 tsp kosher salt

1 clove garlic, grated



PREPARATION:

Combine all ingredients and whisk together until smooth. Chill until ready to serve.