Starbucks brings the heat with 3 new spicy drinks

The weather is heating up and so is Starbucks’ spring drinks menu.

On April 16, the coffee chain will welcome the warmer season with three new lemonade refreshers and a new cold foam option, and they’re all highlighting Starbucks’ Spicy Chili Powder Blend.

The four new offerings will be available at Starbucks nationwide for a “very limited time” this spring, according to the company.

This announcement comes after the chain released a group of other items on its springtime menu, including lots and lots of lavender.

Customers have been split on their opinions of the lavender drinks, which were first announced in March. Some TODAY.com staffers tried the drinks when they dropped, calling them “very subtle” and not too sweet. But TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer said they tasted “like a jar of perfume” when she tried them on-air.

While the initial springtime releases are more floral in nature, this upcoming limited release is more about bringing the heat and spicing things up. Even the deep red colors have us thinking about cinnamon-flavored candy and chewing gum.

Not sure if these drinks are for you? Here’s what each entails:

Spicy Dragonfruit: This drink combines mango and dragon fruit flavors with zesty lemonade and the chain’s Spicy Chili Powder Blend. It’s shaken with ice and mixed with pieces of dragon fruit.

This drink combines mango and dragon fruit flavors with zesty lemonade and the chain’s Spicy Chili Powder Blend. It’s shaken with ice and mixed with pieces of dragon fruit. Spicy Pineapple: Pineapple and passion fruit flavors combine with lemonade here for a sweet and bright profile. Also shaken with ice and mixed with the spice blend, this drink is topped with pineapple pieces.

Pineapple and passion fruit flavors combine with lemonade here for a sweet and bright profile. Also shaken with ice and mixed with the spice blend, this drink is topped with pineapple pieces. Spicy Strawberry: For a sweet taste, strawberry and açaí are shaken with ice, lemonade, Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend and strawberry pieces.

For a sweet taste, strawberry and açaí are shaken with ice, lemonade, Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend and strawberry pieces. Spicy Cream Cold Foam: This item is available to customers as a drink customization on any beverage. The chain’s cold foam is mixed with its Spicy Chili Powder Blend for a beverage topper that packs a punch.

To usher in the sparky sips, Starbucks is offering a buy-one-get-one-free promo on Thursday, April 18. Rewards members can buy any beverage — including the Spicy Lemonade Refreshers — and get another one free from noon until 6 p.m. Customers can apply the promo in the Starbucks app when ordering online or by asking a barista to apply it while checking out in-store.

