RI Gov. Raimondo to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response Thursday afternoon.

The governor is set to speak at 1 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the state had reported 13,356 cases of COVID-19, including 538 fatalities.

The scheduled remarks come as the state cautiously moves to reopen its economy amid the global pandemic.

On Wednesday, Raimondo said places of worship are scheduled to reopen at 25% capacity and with restrictions in place by the end of the month.

She also urged residents to continue practicing social distancing over the Memorial Day weekend even as warmer weather was expected.

Restaurants will reopen with strict rules allowing for outdoor dining only in Rhode Island and New Hampshire as Vermont begins reopening retail shops for the first time in nearly two months.

Raimondo reminded residents that the limit on social gatherings is still 5 and that the holiday weekend is not an excuse to have a "big party." She said if the social distancing rules are not followed, then hospitalizations will increase.

Earlier in the week, Raimondo announced that East Matunuck and Scarborough state beaches, as well as state parks, would reopen in time for Memorial Day with restrictions in place.

At both beaches, there will be limited parking spots, no lifeguards on duty, no concessions and no access to bathrooms or changing rooms, she said. On the plus side, visitors to the beaches will not have to pay.