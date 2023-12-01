Wrong-way driver charged with DWI after crashing into UPS truck in NH

A wrong-way driver is facing multiple charges after police said he crashed into a UPS tractor-trailer on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Thursday night.

State police said they received reports of a wrong-way crash involving two vehicles on the Everett Turnpike Exit 5 northbound ramp around 11:20 p.m. Thursday. The crash was reported by the driver of a UPS tractor-trailer who called 911 saying that his truck had been hit head-on by a car.

The driver of the car that was going the wrong-way on the highway, Omer Landry, 45, of Nashua, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the UPS truck, Fred Coffin, no age given, of Waterford, Maine, was not injured.

State police said Landry was arrested by troopers and is facing charges of reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated and driving an unregistered and uninspected vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in court in January.

The on-ramp running parallel to the Everett Turnpike was closed for about two hours while police investigated and crews worked to clean up the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Trooper Bryan Taylor at 603-223-4381 or email him at Bryan.L.Taylor@dos.nh.gov.