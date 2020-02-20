16 Inmates Indicted in Attack at Shirley Prison

Sixteen inmates have been indicted on a total of 109 charges in an attack last month at Massachusetts prison that left four correction officers injured, prosecutors said Thursday.

A Worcester County grand jury handed up 109 indictments Thursday charging the 16 inmates at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's office.

The charges stem from a Jan. 10 attack at the maximum-security prison where prosecutors say one correction officer was surrounded and assaulted by a number of inmates in the N1 general population housing unit.

After one of the officers radioed for help, additional officers responded and secured the area. The prison was placed in lockdown during the incident.

Six inmates were removed from the unit due to the incident, which officials described at the time as a "serious assault."

The Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, was on lockdown for most of Tuesday after an incident that left 5 corrections officers injured.

Four correction officers were hospitalized due to the attack, prosecutors said. One has since returned to work.

Six inmates are facing two counts of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and four counts assault and battery on a corrections officer:

Tabari Muhammed, 28

Frank Webb, 28

Marcus Muniz, 25

Steven Gonzalez, 39

Israel Perez, 25

Lennon Dossantos, 25

Those facing additional charges are:

Jovani Molinari, 23, for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot)

Giovanni Buchanan, 25, for aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot) and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot)

Carlos Bastos, 29, for aggravated kidnapping

Elosko Brown, 33, for aggravated kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot)

Yamil Narvaez Arroyo, 24, for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot)

Alexander Soto, 26, for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (wooden cane)

Jason Velez Acosta, 29, for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot)

John Mentor, 33, for aggravated kidnapping

Joshua Reyes, 28, for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot)

Pedro Solis, 30, for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot)

The 16 inmates are expected to be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court on future dates.