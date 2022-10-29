Local

New Hampshire State Police

NH State Police Clock Driver at 121 MPH on I-95

Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, Mass., is due in court on Dec. 19 for reckless operation

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

New Hampshire State Police

A Massachusetts man was driving recklessly Saturday morning, speeding in excess of 120 mph along Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire, police announced.

New Hampshire State Police say 19-year-old Jake Marley, of Boxford, Mass., was behind the wheel of a black BMW coupe around 7:25 a.m. when a state trooper clocked his vehicle at 121 mph on I-95 south. The BMW was subsequently stopped in North Hampton, and Marley was summonsed for reckless operation.

Marley is due to appear in Portsmouth District Court on Dec. 19, police said.

According to state police, the special enforcement unit regularly interdicts elevated speed violations and other aggressive driving behaviors. The unit patrols across the state and often utilizes state police aircraft during commuter traffic periods and holiday travel times with the goal of keeping New Hampshire's roadways safe for all residents and visitors.

