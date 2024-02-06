2 FEMA disaster recovery centers set up in Maine for December storm relief

Two disaster recovery centers opened in Maine Tuesday to help residents affected by the storm that knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of residents in the week before Christmas, Gov. Janet Mills and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced.

The centers, located in Skowhegan and Rumford, are offering information about disaster assistance programs, disaster assistance applications and FEMA notices and letters. Residents can also use the centers to meet with agents from the U.S. Small Business Administration or learn about other aid agencies, the officials said.

President Joe Biden approved the initiative last week, unlocking federal relief funds that offer direct assistance to those impacted by the storm.

The four-day-long storm, which began Dec. 17, brought power outages and severe flooding to 10 counties in central and western Maine.

Utility crews worked Tuesday to restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers in Maine and some rivers continued to rise in New England following a powerful storm that hit the northeastern U.S., drenching communities and bringing windspeeds over 60 mph in some areas.

Mills and FEMA hope to open more relief centers throughout additional areas of the state, including Androscoggin, Franklin and Kennebec counties, over the next few days.

In a speech at the recovery center in Skowhegan, Mills announced that low-interest loans are available to businesses, homeowners, renters and non-profit organizations, encouraging residents to apply for disaster relief aid that can repair damaged property or offer financial assistance for other storm-related expenses.

"Federal grants and low-interest loans are now available to help Maine people repair or replace damaged property and pay for needs resulting from the storm like temporary housing," Mills said in her speech. "I urge eligible Maine people and businesses to take advantage of this assistance. If you need help, FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are opening to help you understand the application process and answer your questions."

According to NBC affiliate News Center Maine, the Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday morning that residents and business owners across the 10 counties impacted by the December storm qualify for tax relief. Those that are eligible should file their taxes by June 17.