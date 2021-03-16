Local

New Hampshire

26-Year-Old Man Dead After Crash in Epping, NH

Casey McNamara, 26, of Freemont, was ejected from the vehicle and killed

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

A 26-year-old man is dead and another person injured after a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Epping, New Hampshire, authorities said.

New Hampshire State Police said Casey McNamara, 26, of Freemont, was ejected from the vehicle and killed when the driver failed to navigate a turn on Jenness Road around 1 a.m. and veered off the road, striking multiple trees and rolling over.

Ryan Reed, 29, of Freemont, was also in the vehicle and was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. 

Authorities did not say who was driving.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Evidence found on scene suggests speed, as well as alcohol impairment may have been factors, police said. 

Jeanson Road was closed for about five hours while state police responded to the scene.

 

More local news

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Massachusetts Receiving 8,000 Unexpected Doses of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine This Week

Maine 3 hours ago

Maine's Biggest Hospital to Ease Visitation Restrictions

This article tagged under:

New Hampshirevehicle crash
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us