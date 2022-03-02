Local

27 Romanians Turned Back After Illegally Crossing Into Maine

More than two dozen Romanians detained at the Maine border late last week have been returned to Canada, federal authorities said.

More than two dozen Romanians detained at the Maine border late last week have been returned to Canada, federal authorities said.

A convoy of four vehicles illegally crossed the border near Union Corners, south of Houlton, and were intercepted by the U.S. Border Patrol agents from Houlton on Friday, officials said.

All told, 27 Romanians were detained including one who was evaluated at Houlton Reginal Hospital.

William Maddocks, Border Patrol chief in Maine, said that people who cross the border illegally like this group “will be dealt with swiftly, to the fullest extent allowable by law.”

It wasn’t immediately clear why this group tried to illegally cross the U.S. border from Canada.

The four vehicles and a “significant amount” of U.S. and foreign currency were seized, officials said. The Canada Border Services Agency processed the group’s return to Canada.

