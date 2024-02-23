5 hospitalized after Foxborough ambulance crash, including EMTs, patient and child

Two EMTs and a patient were among five people hospitalized Thursday after an ambulance and an SUV collided head-on in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Main Street, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said. It involved a Honda Pilot driven by a 40-year-old woman, whose young daughter was in the back seat, and an ambulance that was transporting a patient in his 70s.

The child was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital to undergo advanced treatment, prosecutors said.

Two EMTs, both in their 20s, were also hospitalized, as were the patient and the SUV's driver.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The district attorney's office says its motor vehicle homicide unit responded to the scene, alongside state and local police.

No further information was immediately available.