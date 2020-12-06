Nor'easter Knocks Out Power to 143K in Maine; Recovery Could Take Days

About 143,000 Maine electric customers are still without power Sunday after the first major winter storm of the season brought heavy, wet snow and high winds to the region.

Central Maine Power, which accounts for about 127,000 of the outages in Maine, said officials were trying to determine how long it will take to restore power to all its customers. But based on historical comparisons to similar storms it could be three to five days before electricity service is fully restored.

"This storm caused significant tree and limb damage as a result of heavy, wet snow and strong winds," said CMP Executive Chairman David Flanagan. "Crews worked hard overnight to ensure conditions were made safe, and those efforts will continue throughout the day today. Facing more wind today, our crews will work as quickly as possible to restore power to our customers."

In addition to the outages in Maine, more than 31,000 customers are without power in New Hampshire and more than 6,100 customers are in the dark in Massachusetts. Power has been restored to all but a handful of customers in Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The storm that hit the region Saturday causing numerous traffic accidents and dumped heavy wet snow onto the region before moving into the Canadian Maritime provinces.