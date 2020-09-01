Baker to Give Update After Calling Off National Guard

Gov. Charlie Baker will take questions for the first time since he called upon the National Guard in response to potential protests last week.

Baker ended his activation order for 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard Monday and acknowledged the move was made in response to potential protests.

Baker's initial order, which was announced Friday, did not give a detailed reason for the activation.

Baker's administration said at the time the order was given "in the event that municipal leaders require their assistance." But the call-up coincided with a weekend that saw violence crop up at and around demonstrations over policing and racial justice in other parts of the country.

It was not immediately clear whether or where the Guard was actually deployed.

Baker is scheduled to give an update Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. after touring recent improvements on the Green Line at the Museum of Fine Arts Station in Boston.

The Green Line improvements are being shown off a week after service was suspended between Kenmore Square and Park Street due to a power problem. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak will also attend the tour.