Bear Wanders Around Middleton, Where Sightings Occurred 3 Weeks Ago

A black bear was seen wandering around Middleton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, just over three weeks after other bear sightings occurred.

The large animal roamed through yards, and one woman says it was staring through windows at her and her family.

The sightings happened near the intersection of Liberty Street and Second Avenue.

Footage shows a bear wandering through backyards in Middleton, Mass.

On Monday, Aug. 8, a black bear was spotted near King Street.

"The bear walked down the hill and across the street into the woods," Susan Morrissey, who lives in the area, said at the time. "My mom caught him out of the corner of her eye and as you can see my dogs look like bears so she thought it was the dog."

Police were out keeping an eye on the bear and ready to react if there were any problems. Black bears, while not generally aggressive, can be attracted by human food and become a nuisance, according to wildlife experts. Bears that are fed could lose their fear of people.

Earlier in the month, police in nearby Danvers issued a warning after several sightings in their town and West Peabody.

Residents are advised to remove bird feeders and secure any trash to avoid any potential encounters.

More information on dealing with bears can be found here and here. Those interested in learning more about black bears in Massachusetts can visit this site.