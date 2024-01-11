Body of man recovered from river in Newbury, police say

The body of a man who apparently drowned in a fast-moving river in Newbury, Massachusetts, has been recovered, police said Friday.

Police and fire crews responded to Parker River shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a report that a man was in the water, which has a rapid-moving current.

A bystander tried to go into the river to reach him, but wasn't able to, Newbury police and fire officials said in a joint press release shortly before 9:30 p.m. That person was treated and released.

Hours after arriving, responders kept searched for the man who was initially reported to be in the water.

"We are attempting still to get that person out of the water," Newbury Police Chief Patty Fisher said Thursday night. "The water's currently very rapid and very high and heavy-flowing, so it's a dangerous situation."

The man's name wasn't immediately released.

"As far as we know right now, it is one person, but the rapids are so heavy, the current is so heavy, that it's difficult to see completely what's going on," she said.

A dive and rescue team from the Beverly Fire Department participated in the response, as did Massachusetts State Police and environmental police, authorities said.

No further information was made available.