Boston braces for extreme heat

With a possible heat wave on the horizon, cities in Massachusetts are getting ready for the extreme temperatures.

The city of Boston has already declared a heat emergency for the next two days and has cooling centers available for residents.

It’s finally starting to feel like summer but experts warn of the dangers of the extreme heat we’re going to feel the next few days, says James Church the Chief Physician Assistant at MelroseWakefield Hospital.

“You want to try and seek out the shade whenever possible, limit your sun exposure, maybe wear a larger hat. I would recommend hydrating before your exposure. So drinking water before you go outside.”

He tells NBC10 Boston that even though this summer hasn’t been that “hot,” they’ve already seen a large number of patients in the emergency room the last several weeks for heat exhaustion.

“Exhaustion is a big one, excessive thirst, some people can become dizzy. They can have ringing in their ears, lightheadedness, nausea and that can progress to more serious and significant symptoms.”

To combat this extreme heat the next few days the city of Boston will have 15 cooling centers open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 64 splash pads throughout the city.

And the Animal Rescue League of Boston is also, reminding pet owners to keep their furry loved ones safe.

“You really want to limit their outdoor time for your animals. If you usually have your animals with you, you take your dog to do errands and things like that. It’s better to leave them home. It would be best for them.”

As a reminder, if you have to be outside make sure you’re drinking plenty of water, wearing light colors and large hats to protect yourself from the sun.

For more information on the heat emergency, click here.