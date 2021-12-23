Local

Sherell Pringle

Boyfriend of Woburn Woman Found Dead Due in Court

Bruce Maiben, 44, has not yet been charged in the death of 40-year-old Sherell Pringle

By Jake Levin

The boyfriend of a Woburn, Massachusetts, woman who was found dead in a marsh earlier this week is set to appear in court Thursday.

Bruce Maiben, 44, will appear in Lynn District Court on charges of larceny over $1,200, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice in the investigation of the death of 40-year-old Sherell Pringle.

Maiben, who was arrested on Wednesday night, has not been charged in the death of Pringle at this time. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Pringle's body was discovered by family and friends on Tuesday in the Rumney Marsh Reservation off of Route 107 in Saugus. The Essex County District Attorney's office has called Pringle's death suspicious.

Family and friends of Pringle say they used technology to find out where her phone was -- a catch basin on the side of the road -- and backtracked from there. Then they saw a purse by the road.

Pringle was originally reported missing on Sunday to police in Lynn by her family after she didn't return home from a date Saturday night.

