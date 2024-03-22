dorchester

Burger King employees break up knife fight at Dorchester restaurant

A Mattapan man faces an assault charge after brandishing a knife during an argument at a Dorchester Burger King Thursday

By Thea DiGiammerino

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

Burger King employees intervened to stop a knife fight at a restaurant in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Thursday.

Pedro Carbuccia, 50, of Mattapan, faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon after the incident.

According to Boston Police, they were first called to the Burger King restaurant on Washington Street around 10 a.m., where they were met by the victim, who had called 911.

The victim told police that they were waiting to order when they saw Carbuccia acting disrespectfully to an elderly customer. The victim told Carbuccia to show more respect, setting off an argument.

During the argument, the victim says Carbuccia stepped out from behind a counter armed with a knife and challenged the victim to a fight. Store employees stepped in to defuse the situation and brought Carbuccia outside.

Carbuccia was arrested without further incident and is scheduled to appear for arraignment at Dorchester District Court.

