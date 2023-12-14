Busy Boston intersection blocked in protest for ceasefire in Middle East

Protesters blocked roads in Boston Thursday afternoon, bringing rush hour traffic to a standstill in their call for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

A large banner advocating a ceasefire was held up across the intersection of Congress Street and State Street during the evening commute.

IfNotNow Boston, a Jewish group critical of the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians, said "over 200 Jews and allies" took part in the protest on the eighth night of Hanukkah. It noted that demonstrators lit a menorah and marched to the intersection from City Hall Plaza.

Members of Jewish Voice for Peace, another group that helped organize the rally, said on the last night of Hanukkah, they wanted to shine light on a terrifying time.

"We're here to stop business as usual. We shouldn't have business as usual when a genocide is happening," said Eli Gerzon of Jewish Voice for Peace.

Those protesting said they wanted Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey to hear their cries.

"We can't have a normal holiday season while the U.S. is funding war crimes in Gaza," said Medford City Councilor Kit Collins.

Drivers trying to navigate the streets Thursday expressed frustration.

"I don't blame them for wanting to voice their opinion and make a statement," said one driver, Justin Valentin. "It would have been nice if they made their point and then moved to continue it somewhere else, but it is what it is."

Police said just before 7 p.m. that all roads closures had ended.